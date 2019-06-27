Sonakshi Sinha's 'Khandaani Shafakhana' to now release in August

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha who is coming up with a quirky film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' aimed at breaking the social taboo around sexual disorders, has announced the new release date of the film.

Earlier slated to hit the theatres on July 26, the release date has been shifted to August 2.

Sonakshi announced the news on the micro-blogging site Twitter with yet another eccentric poster of the film which reads, 'The only sex film for the whole family.'



The trailer which came out about a week ago features the lead actor confronting the society on the topic of sex and the related disorders.

Also starring in the film is singer-wrapper Badshah and Varun Sharma. Shilpi Dasgupta is directing while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing.

Expressing admiration for her character, Sonakshi even changed her Twitter profile name to 'Baby Bedi', the character she is essaying the in the film.

The film comes after Sonakshi's April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. (ANI)

