Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer on World Cancer Day

New Delhi [India] Feb 4 (ANI): On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre opened up about her struggle with cancer and how she battled it like a warrior by sharing an inspirational video on her social media.

After being diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer' in 2018, the 45-year old took to Twitter to share her diagnosis and used social media platforms to document her journey with cancer.

Sonali posted a video on her Instagram account, which she called 'Note to self'.

She explained how cancer has changed her life and how it taught her patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel.



"Note to self, P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check-ups, early detection helps!#WorldCancerDay," read the caption of the post.

In the video, Bendre started by saying, "change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons."

She further added that cancer does not really define the people who are diagnosed with it and that there is much more to life.