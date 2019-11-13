Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre pens heartfelt message on 17th wedding anniversary post cancer recovery

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:09 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): On her 17th wedding anniversary Sonali Bendre shared on social media pictures of a celebration along with estranged husband Goldie Behl, post surviving her high-grade cancer, along with a heartfelt message and we are all for it.
Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old actor posted photos of the celebration in Ataman, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The actor also shared a heartfelt message reminiscing about the same day last year.
She recalled her stint in hospital in New York. Since that time, the Bendre-Behls (Sonali Bendre's and Goldie Behl's family) have identified two periods - "B.C (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer)".The actor wrote that of late, her motto has been to move on and keep trying new things with detoxing and rejuvenating topping her list.
The 'Sarfarosh' actor goes on to add that earlier her husband would not have agreed for a road trip to Atmantan but now has changed.
"He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him", she wrote.
While concluding the heartfelt message she wrote, "P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!" (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

Check out teaser of Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Body'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): More than a year after Emraan Hashmi and team wrapped up shooting for thriller 'The Body', the teaser of the film is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:54 IST

You're going to catch me in the streets of Mumbai, says Katy Perry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Landing in India after a long gap of seven years, a "rejuvenated" Katy Perry shared her plans of going around the streets of Mumbai to try her hands on some local cuisine and also spilled the beans on chances of collaborating with Indian artists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:58 IST

Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Christmas 2020 is going to be merrier as Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar once again for 'Bachchan Pandey'!

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:23 IST

Katy Perry in India, says 'a brand new me is ready to 'par-tay''

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Katy Perry who landed in Mumbai ahead of her music festival, is feeling 'rejuvenated' as she is visiting India after 7 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:35 IST

Dua Lipa shares excitement of performing with Katy Perry in India

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa who is set to perform alongside Katy Perry this month in Mumbai for a music festival shared her excitement of visiting the country for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:32 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzeneggar thinking of extending family soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Romantic couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who exchanged vows in June this year, are thinking of extending their family soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:16 IST

ISFF: Festival honours film based on carbon monoxide deaths

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): The fifth edition of the International science film festival (ISFF) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, honoured a science film based on carbon monoxide deaths.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:03 IST

Here's what Selena Gomez say about her battle with Lupus

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez who has weathered several storms in her life, opened up about the hardest times and how she dealt with them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:09 IST

Hailey Bieber condoles aunt Hilaria Baldwin after her second miscarriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Hailey Bieber is showing support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin who suffered from a second miscarriage in seven months.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:39 IST

Akshay Kumar extends wishes on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Akshay Kumar extended best wishes in a video, which is just showing his devotion towards the auspicious occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:46 IST

Hilary Duff shares experience on completing shoot of episode one...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Hillary Duff has officially finished shooting for the first episode of American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:26 IST

Warner Bros to launch film on military hound Rin Tin Tin

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Warner Bros is set to come up with a film based on the famous German shepherd, Rin Tin Tin, who was once credited with saving the studio from bankruptcy in the 1920s.

Read More
iocl