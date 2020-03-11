Sonali Bendre reminisces 25 years of 'Bombay' with 'Humma Humma' song

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Sharing the video of AR Rahman's iconic song 'Humma Humma', actor Sonali Bendre on Wednesday celebrated 25 years of the classic film 'Bombay.'

Bendre took to Twitter to share a short video of the song in which she made a special appearance for the film.

Bendre completed the tweet with hashtags of "#Throwback #TheHummaSong #25YearsOfBombay."

'Humma Humma' is one of the iconic songs composed and sung by Oscar winner music composer AR Rahman.



The film 'Bombay' was released on March 11, 1995, and revolved around the story of an inter-religious family based in the present-day Mumbai and their struggle during the Bombay riots following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam the blockbuster hit had actors Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead.

The film won various accolades and was also released in several international film festivals. (ANI)

