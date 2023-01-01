Sonali Bendre wishes her "birthday twin" Vidya Balan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Sonali Bendre turned a year older today. She shared a sweet wish for her birthday twin Vidya Balan on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sonali dropped a picture featuring Vidya Balan along with a caption. She wrote, "To my birthday twin! @balanvidya. Sending you loads of love and sunshine on your day!"



Sonali recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.



She made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. She had her first big hit with the action-romance 'Diljale' (1996). She later appeared several films such as, 'Major Saab' (1998), 'Zakhm' (1998), 'Sarfarosh' (1999), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and 'Sarfarosh' (1999) among others.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment for the same in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan, since making her big Bollywood debut in 2005, till now she has delivered some outstanding performances in her career.

The Government of India honoured her with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2014 for her contributions to the film industry.

She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. (ANI)

