Sonam, Anil Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for Anand Ahuja

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As Anand Ahuja turns a year older today, his wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor wished him in the sweetest way possible.

Sonam shared a series of beyond adorable pictures on Instagram of her and Anand, calling the birthday boy the "kindest and most idealistic person."

"Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. You're simply the best, better than all the rest," she wrote.

The first still shared by the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor appears to be from one of their wedding functions and needless to say, perfectly captures the love between the pair.

She posted another picture which shows the stunning couple posing, dressed up to the nines. The third photo shows Sonam adorably planting a kiss on Anand's forehead.

She also shared two throwback pictures of the birthday boy.

Sonam's beloved husband was quick enough to respond to the post and wrote, "Why don't I have any of these pictures!?! You're the best, literally the best. Everyday w you is like a birthday. EverydayPhenomenal Love you toooooo much."

The birthday boy's father-in-law Anil Kapoor, who shares a beautiful bond with his son-in-law, also penned a heartfelt post for Anand on his special day.

"From the day that you came into our lives, you have made our hearts, home and lives happier Anand Ahuja! Thank you for giving Sunita Kapoor & me so many reasons to be thankful and proud of you every single day! Happy Birthday beta! We love you with all our hearts," the 'Welcome' actor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Anand playing basketball.



Anand was quick to reply to the post, and wrote "I appreciate you posting these pics of me - must be the coolest I've looked. And coming from you, now looking even cooler. Thank you Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Pappa and Priya Ahuja are the best role models, confidants, friends and parents! I'm eternally grateful."

Sonam married the Delhi-based businessman on May 8 last year in an Anand Karaj ceremony. After the ceremony, they also held an extravagant reception, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor' in which she will be sharing screen space for the first time with Dulquer Salmaan.

Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, the film depicts the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit the theatres on September 20. (ANI)