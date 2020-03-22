Sonam appeals to postpone train journey to stay safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday urged the people to stay indoors and not to travel by train to be safe in the wake of coronavirus.

The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video from her home where she appealed to the citizens to not to travel unnecessarily. She tweeted, "Due to congestion at the railway station, there is a higher risk of spreading of the infection, so to stay safe avoid visiting railway stations or postpone your train journeys."

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor shared the message which was earlier tweeted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, in the wake of coronavirus.

Earlier on Saturday, Sonam took to Twitter and penned a valuable advice to stay safe during the outbreak of cioronavirus. Her tweet read, "Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self-discipline, self-reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty."

"Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt. Bathe as soon as home n don't sit anywhere before u do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them. Clean all metal surfaces. Don't smoke. Hands Wash several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c. Animals don't spread the virus. Don't eat cold things. Attack a sore throat immediately. It lived in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs," she added.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India crossed 341 on Sunday morning according to official data. (ANI)





