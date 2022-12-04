Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja celebrate 7 years of togetherness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Sunday shared an adorable post for her hubby Anand Ahuja as they celebrate 7 years of togetherness.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Neerja' actor shared a picture which she captioned, "Nothing compares to you.. my miss you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal 7 years of togetherness and love #allbhaaneallday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clu8893KdHN/

In the picture, Sonam and Anand could be seen hugging each other and twinning in blue outfits.



Anand Ahuja commented on the post, "Sona. 7 years in May ... we start counting from the first date not when we started talking on the phone na."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor dropped multiple heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

