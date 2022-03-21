Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to embrace parenthood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja will soon welcome their first child.

On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and announced the good news with her fans and followers.

Sharing that the baby will arrive this fall, the 'Neerja' star wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

She also dropped a few images in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.







As soon as Sonam announced her pregnancy, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to congratulate the celebrity couple.

"Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both..can't wait for the babies to play," actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented.

"Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja," actor Dia Mirza wrote while extending her heartfelt greetings.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The two are currently staying at their residence in Delhi. (ANI)

