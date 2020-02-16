Sonam Kapoor announces beginning of Abhinav Bindra's biopic starring Harshvardhan Kapoor

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday announced the beginning of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic with a picture of the Olympic Champion with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor shared a picture of all the men donning black attires. "This is going to be special - The Bindra biopic. All the best @anilskapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra," Kapoor captioned the picture.

The film based on the life of the ace shooter was announced three years back. Harshvardhan will be seen as the ace shooter in the film.

Bindra is the first and only Indian to have held both the World and Olympic titles at the same time, a feat he accomplished by capturing the Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, after having won the gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. (ANI)

