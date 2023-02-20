Sonam Kapoor celebrates six months of being a parent, shares adorable moments of son Vayu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turned six-month-old on Monday.

Celebrating the occasion, Sonam took to Instagram and shared candid moments of her son.

In the first picture, Vayu is seen sitting in his mother Sonam's lap. The actor looks adorable in a yellow and white coloured striped night suit. On the other hand, Vayu exudes cuteness in a white kurta pyjama.

The next one is a video of the little one trying to get up and crawl.

Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn't have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



Vayu's picture and the video left netizens in awe.

"Awwww God bless the cutie," actor Bipasha Basu commented.

"Pajama partyyyyyyy," Vayu's father Anand wrote.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a message that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)