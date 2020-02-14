Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day by sharing romantic throwback picture

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday called her husband 'thoughtful and generous' as she shared a throwback picture with husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine's Day.

The 34-year-old shared the romantic moment on Instagram in a post that reads: "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture ! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I've never been happier my love. @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal (along with three heart emojis)."



Anand was quick to respond over the sweet post, he commented, "Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous! Love you @sonamkapoor."

In the lovey-dovey picture, Sonam is seen sharing a love kiss with husband Anand Ahuja in the romantic backdrop of Eiffel Tower. The 'The Zoya Factor' actor remembered their first trip to Paris in July 2016 and also expressed the love for her Valentine.

Sonam tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Sushmita Sen, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan extended their Valentine's wishes to their fans on the occasion. (ANI)

