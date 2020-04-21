Sonam Kapoor channelising her inner 'Anarkali' yet again!

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday had an 'Anarkali' moment yet again.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a stunning dramatic capture of herself from an earlier photoshoot.



In the stunning photo, the 'Delhi-6' actor is seen in a red velvet lehenga, draped with a sheer yellow dupatta.

Connecting the caption with an old Bollywood classic song, the actor wrote: "Pyaar kiya to darna kya" followed by a heart emoticon.

Besides her ensemble, the actor's expressions too oozed elegance as she posed just like Madhubala did in the iconic song.

For Halloween last year, the actor had dressed up as Anarkali in chains while her husband Anand Ahuja was seen as Salim.

Earlier, the 'Neerja' actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared photos from her wedding function.

Giving all her fans the perfect 'Veere Di Wedding' frame, the actor also posted a picture of her girl gang from her wedding functions. (ANI)

