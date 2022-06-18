Sonam Kapoor drops stunning unseen insights from her baby shower in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor's baby shower unseen insights are doing rounds on the social media since the baby shower was held in London earlier this week.

On Saturday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of herself, her husband businessman Anand Ahuja, and her guests. Not just this, she went ahead by sharing exclusive insights about the food, and venue, among other things. The 37-year-old star geo-tagged the location as Notting Hill.



The series of glimpses had a lengthy caption along with it, which read, "It's all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I'm so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."



In the initial glimpses, Sonam and Anand posed with big smiles for the lenses inside a decorated room. They rested their heads next to each other, and Sonam kept one of her hands on her belly.





In other pictures, Sonam shared candid moments of her guests captured by the lenses. Sonam's guests included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Leo Kalyan, Sharan Pasricha, Nikhil Mansata, and Imran Amed among many others.



The actor also gave insights into the decor, including a table on which a cover was spread which had 'Sonam' engraved on it. The table was laden with flowers in small vases and plates with customised menus and small pouches on them.



Sonam is currently enjoying her third trimester and is often spotted hanging out with sister Rhea in London.



Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

