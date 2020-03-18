Sonam Kapoor lauds govt after returning to India amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja returned to India from London on Tuesday amid the Coronavirus scare, and lauded the efforts taken by the Indian officials to combat the spread of the virus.

The 34-year-old actor documented her experience of flying back to India from London on Instagram stories.

The 'Neerja' actor started the video by thanking everybody at the airport, and the ones on the flight for a 'smooth and responsibly done' journey.



The actor also addressed how she and her husband was surprised to see not much of a screening happening back in London.

She further detailed about how after landing in India, before immigration, they were asked to fill a form that took a past 25-day travel history. She, Anand and her sport-boy, who is like a 'family' to her, was checked for their temperatures, which were 'fine'.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor also lauded the incredible ways in which the authorities and the governing bodies are handling the situation.

"Everybody is doing their best ..we are together..I'm back in India with my husband and have no symptoms of the virus because we have been not in any countries that have a rampant spread of the virus."

"But we are self-quarantining as we live with our parents and our grandmother," she added.

She concluded the video by requesting everyone to be responsible, vigilant and adhere to the measures taken by the authorities. (ANI)

