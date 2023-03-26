Sonam Kapoor pens down an adorable birthday wish for mother Sunita Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for her mother Sunita Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of throwback pictures which she captioned, "Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I'm so grateful for that. Love you mama."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



In the first picture, baby Sonam could be seen sitting on her mother's lap.

In the next picture, Sonam's baby boy Vayu could be seen on Sunita's lap.

The 'Neerja' actor also dropped some pictures of her mother playing with their pet dogs.



Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.



Sunita commented, "Love you so much beta. The bestest bday ever with my grandson. Amazing amazing amazing. Nothing beats this."

"Happy birthday God bless you," a user wrote.

Actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Apart from Sonam, they are also doting parents to producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)