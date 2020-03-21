Sonam Kapoor pens valuable advice in wake of coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday penned valuable advice on coronavirus and urged people to eradicate negativity and hate in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram where she asked people to take necessary precaution to be safe and also shared some advice to keep themselves out of reach from the virus. She penned the valuable advice in the post that read, "Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self-discipline, self-reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty."

"Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt. Bathe as soon as home n don't sit anywhere before u do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them. Clean all metal surfaces. Don't smoke. Hands Wash several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c. Animals don't spread the virus. Don't eat cold things. Attack a sore throat immediately. It lived in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs," she added.



The 'The Zoya Factor' actor shared all the important measures to be taken to stay safe including to drink hot water, to gargle with salt, taking bath, to clean metal surfaces and not to eat cold things.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 271, including 32 foreigners. Four people have died in the country--one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

