Sonam Kapoor remembers Neerja Bhanot on her death anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): National Award-winning actor Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of braveheart flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 biopic of the same name, paid homage to the latter on her death anniversary on Sunday.

Remembering the courageous woman who passed away on September 5, 1986, Sonam re-shared her 2019 Instagram post on her IG story.

The heartfelt post was all about saluting Neerja's heroism and bravery.

"Her life was a gift to us all. #RememberingNeerjaBhanot," the 'Aisha' actor wrote alongside a beautiful still of the late flight attendant.





Neerja Bhanot will forever be remembered as an example of selfless courage, inspiring not just Sonam but all of us.

The movie 'Neerja' received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a special mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards.

The Ram Madhvani-directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. The film hit the big screens on February 19, 2016.

Besides Sonam Kapoor, 'Neerja' also starred veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.

The film narrated the real story of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways who gave her life saving the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year. (ANI)

