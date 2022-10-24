Sonam Kapoor resumes workout 60 days after giving birth to son; Video inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor looks all excited and elevated to be back to work! The fashionista recently uploaded a video on Instagram wherein she gave us a glimpse of her "working mom life".

Sonam's video opens on a note that reads, "60 days after Vayu..." after which Sonam can be seen enjoying her pilates session.

Later in the video, Sonam could be heard saying, "Working mom's life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement."

She then takes us through what her daily routine looks like - "Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump."

She captioned the video, "#KeepitrealwithSonam Thank you @radhikabalancedbody (Radhika Karle) for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. Gentle Birth Method and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout."

Check out the video:



Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August this year. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

- Sonam and Anand"

A month later, the couple shared their first photo with their son and announced his name - Vayu.



Sonam even explained why they chose the particular name for her son.

"In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja," she wrote.

She added, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu.

He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful." (ANI)