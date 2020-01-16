Sonam Kapoor says she is shaken after scary experience in London Uber

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor has alleged that she had the "scariest" experience while travelling in an Uber taxi in the city of London.

The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to share about the incident and she wrote, "Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uber London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken."

Columnist Priya Mujli replied to Sonam's tweet and asked about the incident to which the actor replied, "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."