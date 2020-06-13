Sonam Kapoor shares glamorous throwback picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday shared her glamorous picture and dazzled the Instagram with the major throwback snap.

The 'Raanjhanaa' star put out on Instagram, capture from a past photoshoot that the diva in a classy avatar as she sports a black dress and accessorised it with a long pearl beaded necklace while sitting at the driving seat and posing as she looks into the camera.

Along with the picture she wrote, "Going for a drive no where..."



The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Swara Bhasker.

Maheep Kapoor also chimed in the comment section and left a smiling face with heart-eyes and a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Sonam has been sharing updates on her activities on her social media handles by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star shared a childhood picture which shows that she was a 'bookworm' even then. (ANI)

