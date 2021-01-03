Sonam Kapoor shares her 'little normal' moment from sets of 'Blind'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shared her little normal moment in a selfie along with her entourage from the shoot for her next project 'Blind'.

The 'Neerja' actor took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture along with her personal team, who will be with her while she shoots for 'Blind'. In the caption, she wrote, "All in our small little bubble. The A Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal.."





In the selfie clicked by Sonam, she can be seen seated in the middle smiling cutely while surrounded by her entourage which included her stylist, costume designer, manager, and hairstylist, all posing for the camera. The post garnered more than fifty-five thousand likes within an hour.

'Blind', whose shoot kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)

