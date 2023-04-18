Sonam Kapoor shares pics with her 'handsome date', lauds his 'imagination'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): If there's a tag that can suit Sonam Kapoor, it will be 'Biwi ho to aisi'! The actor hardly let go any opportunity to appreciate her husband.

Sharing a frame with hubby Anand Ahuja, Sonam wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday, "My handsome date who is one of the biggest supporters of creative talent and innovation. He feels they always go hand and hand. It requires wonderful imagination to create anything new in the arts, engineering or science. We all are creators. #imaginethat #everydayphenomenal #apple"

Sonam shared a string of pictures from a special photo-op, specially curated for Apple's first store launch in Mumbai on Monday.

For the occasion, Sonam sported her glamorous look. She opted for a bustier corset top teaming it with an oversized blazer. Sonam tied her hair in a messy bun and wore a sleek ear cuff to complete the look. Her yellow potli not-to-be-missed. Anand kept it simple as he was seen in a blue shirt and grey trousers.

The 'Khoobsurat' actor shared a couple of solo pictures to showcase her look from the evening. Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar sent love for Sonam's posts.

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event. Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some pics with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who arrived in India for his business commitments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The first look of the film was recently been unveiled at the Jio Studio's event. (ANI)