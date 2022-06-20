Sonam Kapoor shares throwback selfie with husband Anand Ahuja

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 20 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja expressed her 'love' for her husband Anand Ahuja on her social media while sharing a throwback selfie with him.

"Love you always" captioned the 'Neerja' actor on her Instagram story.





In the lovely picture, the power couple was seen smiling. Sonam sported a no-makeup look, wearing printed glasses and a white tee, her hair kept in a loose ponytail, while Anand Ahuja sported a light blue T-shirt having a buzzed hair-cut, he had earlier.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

The actor recently celebrated her baby shower with her husband Anand Ahuja, along with other notable celebrities like Rhea Kapoor. She shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, including the venue, the food, and the decor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

