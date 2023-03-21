Sonam Kapoor showers wishes on Rani Mukerji on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): As Rani Mukerji turned a year older today, Sonam Kapoor poured lover and showered warm wishes on the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped an adorable picture featuring the birthday girl.

In the first picture, the duo can be seen posing for the camera.

In the next photo, Rani planted a kiss on Sonam's cheek.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest Rani .. 25 years of friendship and counting. love you."

Further extending the wishes, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture from the reality show.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wishing you tons of success, great health and love, my dearest!"



Rani Mukerji who is considered one of the versatile actors of Bollywood has given outstanding performances in various films. From essaying strong and bold characters to rom-com roles.

She made her acting debut with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1997. Rani rose to stardom after the success of Karan Johar's directorial debut' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Rani is basking in the success of her recently released 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Rani's performance is being hailed by many. (ANI)