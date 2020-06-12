Sonam Kapoor was, is still a 'bookworm'

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor has always mentioned her love for reading books. On Friday she shared a childhood picture which shows that she was a 'bookworm' even then.

The 'Delhi 6' actor shared a post on Instagram, reminiscing about the old days and her love for books.

In the picture, a young Sonam is seen lying on the bed, holding a book in her hand, flashing a smile for the camera.



In the captions, she wrote: "Nothing has changed since then once a always a bookworm."

Within minutes, sister Rhea Kapoor commented: "I remember this duvet."

Sonam is currently spending time with her fashion designer husband Anand Ahuja in their South-Delhi based house. (ANI)

