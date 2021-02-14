Sonam Kapoor wraps up shooting for crime-thriller 'Blind'

Glasgow [Scotland], February 13 (ANI): Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Saturday concluded the shooting for her upcoming crime-thriller ‘Blind’ in Scotland.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced that the movie was shot in a 39-day start to finish schedule.

“SONAM KAPOOR: CRIME THRILLER FILMING COMPLETE... #Blind - starring #SonamKapoorAhuja - was shot in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule in #Glasgow [#Scotland]....” tweeted Adarsh.

“Costars #VinayPathak, #PurabKohli and #LilleteDubey... Directed by Shome Makhija. #Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim... 2021 release.” he added.

Alongside the post, Adarsh also shared a picture of the ‘Aisha’ star as she smilingly held the clap of the final shoot from the sets, along with teammates.

'Blind', whose shoot kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)