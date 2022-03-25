Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for her mother is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): On the occasion of her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for her on social media.

Mentioning herself as Sunita's favourite child, Sonam, who is currently expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja, wrote, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you're the best mom in the world. The best example set for me ! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child @kapoor.sunita."

Alongside the note, Sonam shared a series of major throwback pictures. In the images, mommy-daughter duo are posing together. She even posted a family portrait featuring Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.







Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother commented, "Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever."

On Monday, Sonam announced the pregnancy with a caption that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a crime thriller 'Blind' in her kitty. (ANI)

