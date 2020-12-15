'Sonchiriya' duo Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey collaborate for biopic on Major Dhyan Chand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The life and times of Indian field hockey player Major Dhyan Chand will soon be seen on the big screen as a biopic. The movie will be a collaboration by 'Sonchiriya' producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Chaubey.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced the news.

"HOCKEY LEGEND #DHYANCHAND BIOPIC ANNOUNCED... Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Chaubey reunite, after #Sonchiriya... Announce a film on #Hockey legend #DhyanChand...," tweeted Adarsh.



"Co-produced by Premnath Rajagopalan... Star cast under finalisation... Starts 2021... 2022 release," he added.

Bring written for over a year by Supratik Sen and Abhishek, the duo has finally zeroed in on the screenplay. The casting for the film is underway and a top star is expected to come on board to play the titular role.

Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as the National Sports Day.



Taking about the upcoming biopic on the iconic player, the director Chaubey shared, "Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our National Sport, and it's a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had a massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself."

"I am grateful to have a brilliant creative force like Ronnie Screwvala backing the film, and we can't wait to get started next year. Hoping to announce the lead actor soon."

Promising that Dhyan Chand will be among his best films Ronnie Screwvala, he said, "Given the largeness and greatness of Dhyan Chand's life achievements, I feel that there could be no one better than Abhishek to direct the film and it's an absolute pleasure to collaborate with him again after Sonchiriya."

"Dhyanchand is the biggest icon of Indian sports who unfortunately the youth of today don't know much about. There couldn't have been a greater underdog story than DhyanChand`s and I can't wait to bring this film to the audiences."

Padma Bhushan Dhyan Chand's son, Ashok Kumar- Olympic medallist and winning goal scorer in the 1975 World Cup Hockey- expressed his happiness to bring to fore the sporting icon his father has been.

"There is no better hockey player to date in the world like 3 time Olympic gold medalist Dhyan Chand. When Rohit Vaid approached me with the desire to make a film on my father, I was instantly drawn to his intensity and passion for the project. The genius of Dhyan Chand and his achievements will be seen by the world and my family and I are thrilled to be part of this," said Kumar.

The sports-drama will hit the floors in 2021 and the makers are eyeing a theatre release in 2022. (ANI)

