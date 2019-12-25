Song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3' to release on Dec 26

New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek video of song 'Garmi' from his upcoming dance flick 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The actor also announced that the song will be released tomorrow, that is, December 26.

The teaser of the song starts with a caution note that says -- 'Caution, What you are about to see is too hot to resist.' The video then gives glimpses of Nora Fatehi and Dhawan's dance moves in the song.

"Koi AC Chala do #GARMI teaser. Song out tomorrow @badboyshah @nehakakkar this is a banger," the actor captioned the post.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. (ANI)

