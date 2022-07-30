Sonu Sood Birthday Special: Take a look at actor's 5 best on-screen performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Sonu Sood has won many hearts with his philanthropic endeavours. Not just that, he is primarily an actor whose onscreen presence has enthralled film lovers over the past two decades. The actor has made a mark not only in the Hindi film industry but all in the Telugu and Kannada Industries by giving one noteworthy performance after another.

As the actor turns a year older today, let's take a look at five of his most appreciated work in films so far.

1. Dabangg



Sonu's portrayal of the main antagonist in Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Dabangg' (released in 2010) won him lots of praise from audiences as well as film critics. He played the famous character of 'Chhedi Singh'. 'Dabangg' also starred Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

2. Jodha Akbar



Sonu Soon played the role of Aishwarya Rai's (Jodha) brother Sujamal in the 2008 Mughal-era extravaganza. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Emperor Akbar in the film. Sonu won many hearts with his extraordinary performance in the film.

3. Ramaiya Vastaviya



Sonu portrayed the character of Shruti Haasan's older brother Raghuveer in the film. The film was the launch pad of Ramesh Taurani's son Girish Kumar. His fans loved his 'strict, protective' brother role on screen.

4. Simmba



Sonu, Sara and Ranveer played lead roles in the 2018 directorial cop-action drama. Known to portray negative roles, Sonu had a faceoff with Ranveer in the film. The film was a massive box-office hit.

5. Singh is King



The film was released in 2008 and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Sonu portrayed the role of 'Lakkhan Singh' - the king of the Australian underworld. Sonu gained mass popularity with film in Bollywood. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. (ANI)