Sonu Sood gets in 'prep' mode for 'Fateh', shares workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has teased the kickstart of his physical transformation for an upcoming project.

The 'Happy New Year' actor shared a workout video on Instagram for his forthcoming film 'Fateh'.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmssBIKhIqP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Prep begins #fateh," he wrote in the caption.

The video featured the 49-year-old actor flexing his ripped back while doing pull-ups in a gym. It was synced to the peppy song 'Brown Munde' by AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.



Fans were thoroughly impressed by the actor's physique, taking to the comment section to express their support with fire emojis and bicep emojis.



"Difficult hai, par Zaroori hai (It's difficult, but necessary), Felt like that strongly @sonu_sood Sirji," a user wrote.





"Superb," another user wrote with fire and clapping emojis.



Announcing 'Fateh' earlier in December, Sonu had written, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji."

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," Sonu said.

Sharing details about the movie, Sonu added, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too".

Opening up about his inaugural stint as a scriptwriter, Sonu said, "I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this was the first time I had been officially involved in the writing process. It was quite exciting. The project is progressing at a good pace. We are currently recceing the locations but it's mostly going to be shot all over Mumbai."

'Fateh' is being helmed by Vaibhav Mishra. It is scheduled to release in 2023. (ANI)



