Sonu Sood named hottest vegetarian celebrity of year by PETA India

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood has been named the hottest vegetarian celebrity of 2020 by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India.

The announcement was made by the animal rights body on their Twitter page.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was awarded the same title in the female category.





"Applause! Here are PETA India's hottest vegetarians of 2020: @SonuSood

@ShraddhaKapoor," tweeted PETA India along with pictures of the two celebrities.

To celebrate the moment, Sood took to Twitter and shared the trophy that was given to him by the non-profit organisation that works against animal cruelty.

"Thank you @PetaIndia," Sood tweeted along with the picture. (ANI)

