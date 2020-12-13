Sonu Sood to gift e-rickshaws to the needy with his new initiative

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood has launched yet another initiative to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, under which he is gifting e-rickshaws to those who have lost their livelihood during the pandemic.

The 'Dabangg' actor introduced his new initiative which says 'Khud kamaao ghar chalao' on Instagram on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor-tuned-philanthropist said that the love that he has received from people has motivated him to "continue being there for them."

"I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the 'Khud kamaao ghar chalaao' initiative," the 47-year-old said.



"I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient," he added.

Earlier this year, Sood had launched the Pravasi Rojgar app that created more than 50,000 job opportunities for those who lost their job due to the economic blow due to Covid pandemic.

The app connects them to multiple companies and also offers specific programs to help improve their skills.

The 'Simmba,' actor has been inspiring many across the country with his noble gestures.

He began by helping stranded migrant labourers return to their native places by arranging safe travel for them back in May this year. He has seen been helping out the needy and underprivileged sections of the country. (ANI)

