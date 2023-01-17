Sonu Sood wins heart again, saves passenger's life at airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Not just Sonu Sood's onscreen presence has enthralled film lovers but he has won many hearts with his philanthropic endeavours. Recently, the actor saved an onboard passenger's life while returning from Dubai.

During his return, an unexpected situation at the immigration counter occurred. Sonu Sood's quick solution to the unforeseen circumstance helped save a life. Here's what exactly happened.

He was at the immigration counter and was waiting in cue. In a split of second, a middle-aged man lost his consciousness and fainted on the spot. Sood cushioned the person's head and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately.

After a couple of minutes, the person regained consciousness. This gesture was lauded and appreciated by the immigration officers along with the general public.

The man also expressed his gratitude and thanked him for saving his life.

From helping migrants reach their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid relief equipment for patients, Sonu's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the action thriller 'Fateh' in his home production. 'Fateh', the directorial debut of Vaibhav Mishra, is based on a true story. Sood will be in a never seen avatar. It is scheduled to release in 2023.

Talking about the film, Sonu earlier said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this project. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience." (ANI)