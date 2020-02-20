Sony Pictures India announces Umesh Shukla directed family entertainer 'Ankh Micholi'

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Sony Pictures India has announced its latest movie project 'Ankh Micholi' will be directed by Umesh Shukla who is credited with Bollywood rib ticklers such 'Oh My God' and '102 Not Out'.

The production house revealed posted on Instagram a photograph revealing the cast of the family entertainment flick, which includes Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Vijay Raz, among others.

[{4c0e6b52-2e9f-48e5-8e4e-51b16ab2d203:intradmin/taranankhmicholi.JPG}]

In a Twitter post, film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh provided additional information according to which 'Ankh Micholi' is set to be released this Diwali with filming scheduled in India and Europe. (ANI)

