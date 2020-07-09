'Soorma Bhopali will always live on' : Dia Mirza condoles demise of veteran actor Jagdeep

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities to express their shock and grief on the demise of veteran actor Jadgeep.

The actor breathed his last on Wednesday and the news has triggered an outpour of condolences from all quarters of the Bollywood industry.



The 'Sanju' actor, Mirza, took to Twitter and wrote, "Soorma Bhopali will always live on," referring to his character in the hit movie 'Sholay.' His role as Soorma Bhopali in the 1975 released movie has made a huge imprint in the audience's minds and is talked about even today.

Further sharing two photographs of the actor, Mirza tweeted: "A man who dedicated his entire life to the arts, made us chuckle and laugh. Thank you for all the times you lit up the screen with your presence. RIP #JagdeepSahab. Condolences to the family."

While, actor Ranveer Singh also paid his tribute to the late star by sharing on Instagram, a photograph of Jagdeep.



Earlier several Bollywood celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, and others took to social media to share their memories attached with the late actor, and to extend their heartfelt condolences.

Actor Ajay Devgn and Director Madhur Bhandarkar were among the first ones to break the news on Twitter and express their shock.

Started the acting career as a child artist, Jagdeep appeared in more than 400 films and was also seen in movies like 'Purana Mandir' (1984), 'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994), and many more. (ANI)

