'Sooryavanshi' mints Rs 26.29 cr on opening day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Despite curtailed occupancy of 50 per cent in the large parts of India, Rohit Shetty's latest multi-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has shattered the box office by earning Rs 26.29 crores on its opening day, nationally.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He said the movie has the potential to grow over the weekend.

"#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1... REVIVES biz... Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50 per cent occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]... Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG... Has potential to grow over the weekend... CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK... Fri Rs 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali," he tweeted.

After facing several hardships, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' was finally released in theatres on Friday. On Thursday night, Rohit took to Instagram to share that his cop drama is 'releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country.'



For the unversed, the advance bookings were not opened for the Akshay Kumar-starrer till Thursday night due to a tiff between the producers and exhibitors on revenue sharing. Reportedly, the producers of the film demanded a 60 per cent revenue share in the first week and also wanted theatre owners to provide a maximum number of shows to 'Sooryavanshi'.

Thankfully, the stalemate between multiplex chains and the producers of 'Sooryavanshi', Reliance Entertainment finally ended.

The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay Kumar's character. Apart from Akshay, 'Sooryavanshi' also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay portrays the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina plays the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). (ANI)