South Indian celebrities extend warm birthday wishes to Suriya

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Tamil actor Suriya's 47th birthday, South Indian celebrities took to their social media handles and sent their warm birthday wishes to the national award-winning actor.

Taking to Twitter, south superstar actor Mohanlal wrote, "Some birthday presents are precious coincidences. Happy birthday and congratulations once again, dear Suriya! @Suriya_offl".



The 'Acharya' actor Chiranjeevi, on Twitter, shared a throwback picture of Suriya and wrote, "Hearty Congrats to my dearest @Suriya_offl on the National Best Actor Award!! It's even more special coming on the eve of your birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day & Wishing you Many many more accolades along the way!! #68thNationalFilmAwards".



Malayalam actor Mammootty, dropped a picture with the 'Singam' actor and captioned it, "National award. A beautiful birthday gift..Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl."



The 'Hey Sinamika' actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "What better gift for your birthday to you and for us than your National Award Suriya Anna ! Wishing many more such awards and amazing films and roles. A very happy birthday to you @Suriya_offl #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDSuriya".





Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' co-actor Aparna Baramurali, on Twitter, shared some throwback pictures, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday to one of most humble human beings I have ever met! I have learnt so much from you as an artist. Thank you for trusting me with Bommi. Forever grateful for Soorarai Pottru! Congratulations to you sir. You are an inspiration."



Tamil and Telugu film actor Priyanka Mohan wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @Suriya_offl sir, have a wonderful wonderful year ahead. An inspiration to many #HBDSuriya".



Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account and wrote, "It's a very special day @Suriya_offl enjoy double celebrations on the occasion of your birthday and winning the Best Actor at the National Awards".



Suriya recieved his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Meanwhile, talking about Suriya, he has been featured in many notable Tamil films like the revolutionary 'Jai Bhim', 'Kaappaan' and 'Rakht Charitra 2'. Now the actor has paired up with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for the Hindi remake of his 2020 Tamil action-drama 'Sorarai Pottru'. (ANI)

