Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Movie's official website)

Special screening of National Award-winning film 'Son Rise' in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of National Girl Child Day, a powerful gender-rights based film titled 'Son Rise' was showcased here on Thursday at a special screening that was attended by ambassadors and High Commissioners.
The film screening at Siri Fort auditorium was co-hosted by New Zealand High Commissioner, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and UN Women.
The New Zealand High Commissioner Joanna Kempkers said the film directed by helmed by the national award-winning director Vibha Bakshi portrayed "a positive cultural shift in society".
"We are proud to showcase 'Son Rise', a film which actuates a positive cultural shift in society," Kempkers said in a statement.
"A gender-equal world starts with all of us coming together to respect, accept and celebrate all genders under one roof. We are proud of Vibha Bakshi for creating 'Son Rise,' a powerful and positive gender rights film which makes men equal collaborators in the struggle," she added.
The special screening was organised with the purpose to encourage leaders to join the movement for creating a safer society for women and children and encouraging men to be part of the struggle for a gender-equal world.
The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said the film emphasised the need to "change the narrative on gender inequality" in society.
"The Consular Corps is proud to come together to pledge our support for the urgent and important need to change the narrative on gender inequality. Nothing gets to the heart the way cinema does. 'Son Rise' is magic since it brings out not only voices of discrimination but also of courage, of sheer strength."
'Son Rise' set in Haryana features the story of a forward-thinking Sarpanch, who fights for women to enter the male-dominated arena of local-politics and of a farmer who decides to marry a gang rape survivor and vows to support her fight for justice.
Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi said, "I am so honoured to witness this day and I would like to thank all guests, the Ambassadors and High Commissioners who came together to give this movement momentum in strengthening gender equality and setting an example for the rest of the country and the world to follow."
'Son Rise' was released in February by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women.
Other dignitaries who attended the screening included Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director General of Police(ADGP), Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Additional charge of Director Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police.
International Day of the Girl Child is commemorated on October 11. (ANI)

