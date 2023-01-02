Speculation rife about Tamannah-Vijay Varma dating after video of them hugging goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Netizens are convinced that Tamannah and Vijay Varma are dating.

Reportedly, the two were together in Goa for new year's eve celebrations and what has added more fuel to the fire is a recent video that has gone viral.

In the video, the two could be seen cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa. Although their faces aren't visible, netizens are sure it's them after comparing their outfit to pictures posted at the same restaurant earlier.

The video that has now gone viral on the social media platform Reddit has taken people by surprise. The post caption read, "This is it. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hugging and kissing each other her. I am crying."

A Reddit user commented on the post, "Honestly such a positive note to start the year. Hope it continues," while another one wrote, "Now this is a love story I am rooting for. Rooting for you girl- Tamannaah!"





Although the two haven't spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two are reportedly working together on 'Lust Stories 2'.

Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'.

Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in 'Darlings' and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's next. (ANI)

