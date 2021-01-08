Spend time with those who are always there: Anupam Kher shares motivational poem with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared some inspiring quotes and poems, urging people to cut out the negativity and to live their lives to the fullest.

'A Wednesday' actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he recited a short poem instilled with motivational rhymes. "Life is short. Cut out negativity, forget gossip, say goodbye to people who do not care. Spend time with the people who are always there," he captioned the post.

Kher further requested everyone to share the joy and asked them "Listen to this poem and share it with people you care for!"





Kher never leaves a chance to inspire his fans with his thoughtful and motivational beliefs through social media.

The former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India also launched his first-ever podcast 'Anupam Cares' to inspire people with stories of hope, compassion and heroism from people all around the world. (ANI)

