Spine-chilling teaser of 'Bhoot' featuring Vicky Kaushal released!

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Karan Johar on Friday released the teaser of his maiden Bollywood horror film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' featuring Vicky Kaushal.

In the teaser, Kaushal is seen exploring a dark abandoned place with a torch in his hand.

Walls stained with blood emerge and in one place Kaushal is seen looking at a wall where he finds an image of his face plastered with blood-soaked handprints.

The teaser ends with several hands emerging from the wall behind Kaushal and pulling him in as he struggles to escape.

The film features Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in central roles.

Earlier on Thursday, the actors shared two spooky posters of the film.

'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)

