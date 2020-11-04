Spooky comedy 'Bhoot Police,' cast kickstarts shooting in Dalhousie

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Makers of horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police,' on Wednesday kickstarted shooting for the film in the hilly city of Dalhousie.

Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

As the shoot for the film began, actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the official logo and a picture of the clapboard from the sets of the shoot.



"The #NewNormal is Paranormal," he wrote in the caption.



The film has been presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment.

The spooky comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. (ANI)

