SRK addresses 'Pathaan' controversy by comparing himself, John, Deepika to 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): 'Pathaan' which recently released and shook the box office with its mammoth collection, had been surrounded by controversy prior to its release. Now, in the first media interaction since the movie came out, its lead star Shah Rukh Khan has addressed the controversy for the first time.

The actor, on Monday, during a 'Pathaan' success event compared himself and his two co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who were present at the event along with director Sidharth Anand, to the iconic characters of 'Amar Akbar Anthony', Manmohan Desai's classic 1977 film.

Stating that everything is done in the name of entertainment, Shah Rukh spoke about portraying different roles in movies and requested people to not take their alter egos too seriously.



He said, "Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai. We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness, even when I'm playing a bad guy like in Darr. Even if I'm playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad."

"We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment," continued Shah Rukh.

The actor added, "We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, entertainment should be left at that. Don't take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner... this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema."

Prior to the release of 'Pathaan' there was a campaign to boycott the Shah Rukh starrer and some objectionable words were used against him on social media.

However, all this did not affect its box office numbers as 'Pathaan' received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day and has grossed a total collection of Rs 542 crore in 5 days. (ANI)

