SRK announces Alia Bhatt's debut as producer in dark-comedy titled 'Darlings'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his new project titled 'Darlings'. The upcoming dark comedy features Alia Bhatt and 'Delhi Crime' star Shefali Shah in the lead roles.

The 55-year-old star took to Twitter as he announced the film under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, along with the first glimpse of the new project.



"Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable. PS: yeh comedy thodi dark hai...," tweeted SRK.

The 39-seconds clip comes with its own statutory warning - a reminder that "offending women can be very dangerous for your health."



'Darlings' is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The project marks a first for many, the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen with a feature film and Bhatt's first as she turns producer with Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The 'Dear Zindagi' star Bhatt dished on starring in and producing 'Darlings' and said, "I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as a producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies."

Gaurav Verma, Producer and COO on Red Chillies Entertainment's next venture said, "Our endeavour has always been to collaborate with fresh talent and nurture their perspective and Darlings is a move forward in that direction. Jasmeet is a talented Writer-Director and Darlings is her very entertaining take on life."

"We have a fabulous cast in Shefali, Vijay & Roshan, and a wonderful partner in Alia as actor- producer. It's a great story and we are eager to bring it to the viewers," added Verma.

'Darlings' is being produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production, the film goes on floors this month. (ANI)

