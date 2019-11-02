SRK celebrates 54th birthday with fans at St. Andrew's College

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday with scores of fans at St. Andrew's College in Mumbai.

Clad in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black leather jacket, Shah Rukh arrived in the college's auditorium situated at the Bandra suburb of Mumbai.

The 'Dilwale' actor thanked his enthusiastic fans and greeted them with folded hands standing on the stage.

The actor also shared a clip from the celebration on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Love you always..."

In the midnight, his fans gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' to wish and get a glimpse of him on his birthday like every year.

Despite rains, fans who arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states, waited outside the actor's residence to personally wish him and pour lots of love.

Bollywood 'Badshah' came out to address his fans and waved at them.

Including the international sensation DJ Snake, an array of B-Town celebrities showered the actor with sweet birthday wishes.

The list includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Bhushan Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn, and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for almost a year now as his last movie 'Zero' was released in 2018. However, as per the media reports, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project.

A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention, obviously! (ANI)