SRK clocks 30 years in cinema: 7 times he had everyone in splits with witty replies!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has dominated the film industry for as long as 30 years. He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another and while he is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the industry, he also is the most intelligent one out of the lot!

Apart from charming the audience with his charisma on-screen, SRK is known to come up with the funniest one-liners! As he completes 30 years in the industry, let's take a look at some of his wittiest moments on social media that had people 'rolling on the floor laughing'!

1. When he made fun of his own film, 'Ra. One'

Almost 7 years after the release, in 2019, a Twitter user suggested SRK to burn the DVD of 'Ra. One' on the occasion of Dussehra to which SRK wittily replied saying not to rub salt on his wounds.



2. When he gave the secret to his long locks in upcoming film 'Pathaan'

A fan recently asked SRK how much time it took him to grow hair for 'Pathaan' and he again had the internet in splits with his funny response. He wrote, "Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta...ghar ki kheti hai na!!"



3. When he had only one question for Ranveer Singh

SRK last appeared on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt while promoting 'Dear Zindagi'. It was a delight for his fans to see him in his element. While there were many funny and quirky moments from the show that had everyone laughing, one moment stole many hearts on the show!

It was during the Rapid fire round when Karan asked Shah Rukh if he could ask Ranveer Singh one question, what would it be and he replied, "I'll ask him where he got the padded underwear in Befikre. If it's not padded, then I'm a fan!"



4. When he replied to a weird request on Twitter

A fan asked if she could bite SRK's lips. Normally, a famous star would have ignored such messages and requests but SRK is different! He proves time and again that nobody does sarcasm and wit better than him! He replied saying "No I haven't brushed my teeth yet!"



5. When he made a fan's dream come true in the most savage way

A fan on Twitter once requested him to reply to his tweets and wrote, "Sir hm garibo ko bhi rply de do jii." SRK being SRK replied saying "Hello garib"!



6. When he dodged Aamir vs Salman questions

Shah Rukh has often been asked to pick between two other big Khans - Salman and Aamir and somehow he has always been able to come up with a funny response to it! When asked the same on Twitter, he proved once again why he is the wittiest of them all! Have a look!



7. Well, by now you all know he has the best replies!

A fan once tried to troll him and wrote, "What is wrong with Bollywood? 1st Fan by SRK, 2nd Tubelight by Salman, so now electricity bill by Aamir khan?"

SRK came up with the wittiest comeback and wrote, "Yeh joke purana ho gaya...koi nayi baat batao"



After dominating cinema halls for 30 years, SRK has made a special place in people's hearts too! No wonder he holds on to the title of 'King of Bollywood' (ANI)