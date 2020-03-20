SRK endorses 'Janta Curfew', urges people to minimise social interaction

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' to be observed on Sunday for fighting against coronavirus, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday urged netizens to minimise social interaction.

The 54-year-old superstar took to Twitter to endorse 'Janta Curfew' as he quoted a tweet by the Prime Minister.

"It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more," the 'Main Hoon Na' actor tweeted.

"We need to 'slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all," Khan's tweet further read.

Various other celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shankar Mahadevan, and Mahesh Bhatt lauded the move and urged netizens to follow it.

"22nd of March #JantaCurfew. This virus is affecting our heads at a faster rate than our bodies. Let's show solidarity as a nation. Let's be at our most positive and our most restrained. Let's raise the bar. This moment in time calls for it. God speed. Jai hind," tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

Veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini also took to Twitter to express solidarity with the initiative of the Prime Minister.

"I fully support our PM's initiative for a complete curfew on Sunday, March 22. It is time for us Indians to show solidarity in the face of this dangerous virus that has devastated the whole world," she tweeted.

"I really appreciate our PM @narendramodi jis janata curfew initiative as one of the steps towards fighting this dreaded virus that has disrupted the world! Let us bring our energies together and face this grave situation !," read a tweet by singer Shankar Mahadevan.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

