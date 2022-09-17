SRK extends sweet birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi, says "take a day off and enjoy"

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended wishes on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday by requesting him to "take a day off" from work.

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram handle and shared a tweet that read, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday. @narendramodi."



Earlier today, several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn, also extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister had a packed schedule for the day as various events were planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

This historic reintroduction of Cheetahs in India is part of a long series of measures for ensuring sustainability and environment protection in the last eight years, which has resulted in significant achievements in environmental protection and sustainability.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan', which is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He also has 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu and 'Jawan' with Nayanthara in his kitty. (ANI)